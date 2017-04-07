Nervous Conditions Have Split

Cambridge group Nervous Conditions will split following allegations made against frontman Connor Brown.

Norwich group Peach Club shared two different statements from survivors of abuse, each alleging sexual misconduct against the singer.

Connor Browne issued a statement of his own, a decision that sparked one survivor to waive her anonymity and fully disclose the personal impact his behaviour had on her life.

Now Nervous Conditions have issued a further statement - noticeably not signed by Connor Browne - detailing their decision to split.

It reads: "For every member of the band, the events which have transpired in the last few days have been shocking, jarring, overwhelming and very deeply upsetting."

"Nervous Conditions is something which we all care very strongly about, having put a huge amount of time and care into creating something genuine, new and exciting. However, given everything that has been brought to light in the past few days we no longer feel able to move forward with the group."

The statement continues: "Abuse in any shape or form is not ok. We do not condone it and we never will. Our deepest, deepest sympathies go out to those who have felt belittled or victimised as a result of harassment or abuse, it’s not a position any of us would want to find ourselves in. Grievances must be properly acknowledged and atoned for."

"We would like to thank everyone who has ever supported us by coming to a gig, offered us a slot, given us managerial, legal or personal advice, it has made this a very special experience."

"As individuals we will continue to pursue our music in one form or another. We hope that the future will be a little brighter in the months to come."

Photo Credit: Rowan Allen

