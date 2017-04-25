Nervous Conditions Frontman Responds To Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Nervous Conditions frontman Connor Browne has responded to allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

News broke over the weekend, with the band Peach Club sharing testimony from two women who made allegations against the singer.

Here are the initial statements:

hey friends, here is an anonymous statement about Connor Browne from the band ‘Nervous Conditions’, who assaulted someone very close to us pic.twitter.com/DyoAL3N6QR — PEACH CLUB (@ppeachclubb) January 26, 2018

we’ve just recieved another statement from someone else who was assaulted by Connor Browne, and it’s heart breaking pic.twitter.com/ul8Z4V7n4l — PEACH CLUB (@ppeachclubb) January 27, 2018

As a result of this, Hookworms dropped Nervous Conditions from an all-day event they had curated at Leeds' Brudenell venue.

Nervous Conditions promised that Connor Browne would respond, and the singer has now placed a statement of his own online.

He says: "The accusations fill me with sadness and horror, as they don’t fit with my memory, how I try to lead my life and what I believe my character to be."

"There was a period in my life, a few years ago, where I was experimenting with alcohol, in a what I now understand to be an irresponsible way. This is not an excuse, but possibly an explanation for my behaviour as a teenage boy - for which I must and do take full responsibility. It upsets me deeply to learn that I may have hurt people I cared about very much."

Find the full statement below.

Photo Credit: Rowan Allen

