N.E.R.D. Drop New Rihanna Bolstered Track 'Lemon'

N.E.R.D. have dropped new Rihanna bolstered track 'Lemon'.
The collective have been teasing their return all week, using social media and a cryptic social media campaign to alert fans.
Speculation has been rife for some time, so we're glad to present a BRAND NEW TRACK from N.E.R.D.
'Lemon' kicks hard - it's built for the club, a fact underlined by Rihanna's sensational guest spot.
The vocal intro sets the tone: "The truth will set you free... but first it'll piss you off!"
Tune in now.
Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.