N.E.R.D. Drop New Rihanna Bolstered Track 'Lemon'

N.E.R.D. have dropped new Rihanna bolstered track 'Lemon'.

The collective have been teasing their return all week, using social media and a cryptic social media campaign to alert fans.

Speculation has been rife for some time, so we're glad to present a BRAND NEW TRACK from N.E.R.D.

'Lemon' kicks hard - it's built for the club, a fact underlined by Rihanna's sensational guest spot.

The vocal intro sets the tone: "The truth will set you free... but first it'll piss you off!"

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.