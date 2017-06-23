Neil Young Reckons Farewell Tours Are "Bullshit"

Neil Young has some strong words on those embarking on 'farewell tours' - he reckons they're "bullshit".

The iconic songwriter spoke to Rolling Stone recently , and was probed on his thoughts about those leaving the road.

In the past few months Paul Simon and Sir Elton John have both confirmed 'farewell tours', and - as the baby boomer generation reach retirement age - more will surely follow.

Neil Young, however, has no intentions of going out quietly. He joked: "I’m going out with Cher. Cher and I are doing a retirement tour. When I retire, people will know, because I’ll be dead."

"They’ll know, 'He’s not coming back! He retired.' But I’m not gonna say, 'I’m not coming back.' What kind of bullshit is that? I could go out and play if I felt like it, but I don’t feel like it. I’ve got a great band. I’ve got two great bands – I’ve got Promise of the Real and Crazy Horse. They’re both great bands and they’re different. But they both can play a lot of shit."

Crazy Horse in particular are set to be busy on projects both old and new. "Well, we have an incredible album that’s in the can that’s a recent album. Alchemy. Then we have a 2001 album, 'Toast'. We have a 1969/70 album, early days, which is a lot of stuff nobody’s heard."

"So when I do go out, I have things to put out there. Right now, I’m not ready to tour right now. I have a funny feeling in my body that I listen to, and it just says no. It will say yes when it’s ready. I’m just listening to the muse, and the muse just says take a break."

Ever industrious, Neil Young is also crafting the soundtrack for the Netflix film Paradox - it's set to be released on March 23rd.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.