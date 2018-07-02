Neil Gaiman Pens New Essay On The Breeders

Neil Gaiman has penned a new autobiographical essay on The Breeders.

The band are back, with their classic line up re-uniting for a series of recording sessions.

New album 'All Nerve' arrives on March 2nd, with new single 'Wait In The Car' out now.

Set to be given a seven inch vinyl release, 'Wait In The Car' features a new cover of Michael Nesmith's solo cut 'Joanne' on the flip...

Alongside this, author Neil Gaiman has penned a new essay on his relationship with the Breeders' music. A reflection on time, ageing, and the personal value of music, it opens:

People change over the years, and the you that is you never changes. Yesterday you were a kid, and tomorrow you'll be old, and you think you're the same person you were, despite all evidence to the contrary.

Music slices you in time.

Discussing the role music has played in his life, it touches on everything from his comic book series Sandman to Spotify. It ends:

People change over the years, and we hope that the we that is us never changes. Yesterday we were kids, and tomorrow we'll be old, and we think we're the same people we were, despite all evidence to the contrary.

But sometimes we play music that lets us be us then and us now and us still to come, and it's all worth it, every minute, every aching second, every gaping now.

Well worth a read, you can check it out HERE.

