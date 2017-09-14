Neil Diamond Diagnosed With Parkinson's

Neil Diamond has decided to retire from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson's.

The singer turned 77 tomorrow (January 24th), and recently cancelled a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Recognising a number of health issues the performer sought help, and a diagnosis of Parkinson's has been confirmed.

Neil Diamond confirmed the news in a statement on his website:

It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years. My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.

I plan to remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come.

My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.

