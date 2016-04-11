Nefera's 'I Dare You' Offers Sublime Tech-Driven R&B

Nefera is busy transporting a classic sound into the future.

Divine neo-soul, delectable R&B, she's capable of taking these influences and crafting them into something that peers into the unknown.

Working with producer Maths Time Joy, she has built up an imposing identity, one that roots itself in emotional truths and aesthetic daring.

New cut 'I Dare You' is velvet of vocal and tech-driven production, the chrome-plated beats underpinning Nefera's incredible voice.

A real talent to watch, you can check out 'I Dare You' below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.