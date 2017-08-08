Neaux Strike Inward On 'Stuck Like A...'

Neaux won acclaim with their debut album, a crunching mixture of punk-edged songwriting, shoegaze tones, and flecks of electronica.

Featuring Sierra Kay of Versa Emerge, and Nick Fit formerly of Trash Talk, the project went into the studio earlier this year to focus on a new album.

Upcoming album ‘Chain Up The Sun’ finds the band delving inwards, with the songwriting taking on an intensely personal tone.

Clash is able to premiere 'Stuck Like A...' and it matches elements of early PJ Harvey to the blissed out feeling of Slowdive.

A real pearl, you can check it out below.