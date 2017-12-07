Nathan Fake Announces New 'Sunder' EP

Nathan Fake has shared details of upcoming EP 'Sunder'.
The producer last released a full length album in 2016, with 'Providence' representing yet another about-turn.
He's hardly been silent since then, however, with numerous live shows showcasing his ever-burgeoning ideas.
New EP 'Sunder' arrives on February 23rd, and the bewitching title cut is already online.
Much rougher in sound than 'Providence', the new four track release owes a debt to the ineffable magic of performance.
Nathan Fake: “These four tracks are like snapshots captured in a single moment. They were all recorded on an old Marantz tape deck, Jupiter 6, broken Akai drum machine and a Yamaha Reface DX”.
“Basically just hitting record and seeing what happened, not worrying about making mistakes etc. There are no post-edits - they are left completely as they were recorded - so they're quite messy but I love that energy.”
Tune in now.
Catch Nathan Fake at the following shows:
February
22 Galway Róisín Dubh
23 Cork Cyprus Avenue
24 Dublin Button Factory
Photo Credit: James De Ara
