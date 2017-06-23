Natalie Evans Charms With 'In Trees'

Natalie Evans may already be familiar to you.

An idiosyncratic songwriting talent, her work as a collaborator has seen the London based newcomer has worked with the likes of Delta Sleep.

Ploughing her own furrow, the folk leanings of Natalie's work have led her to be compared to Joanna Newsom, but truly she exists in her own world.

Working with Small Pond Records, a full album should emerge early next year with new single 'In Trees' impacting on December 8th.

A beguiling, enveloping gem, her delicate yet empowered songwriting carries within in deeply personal truths.

Natalie Evans on 'In Trees': "This song is largely to do with the contrast of childhood and adulthood. It’s about how it would be kind of nice to get stuck up a tree and stay there and talk with a friend until it gets dark - something I used to do as a kid all the time (minus getting stuck). In the album in general there are a lot of references to those late night conversations where you feel content and that you don’t want the moment to end."

"The chorus 'sometimes I think I’m better off alone but when I’m in my house I don’t know where to start...' is about the feeling that the grass is always greener, and how it’s difficult to feel content. But as a kid I didn’t have those worries, I was just naturally in the moment a lot more often."

Tune in now.

<a href="http://smallpond.bandcamp.com/track/in-trees">In Trees by Natalie Evans</a>

Catch Natalie Evans at the following shows alongside Devin Yuceil (Delta Sleep):

December

2 Brighton Nowhere Man

3 Bristol Cafe Kino

4 London Sebright Arms

