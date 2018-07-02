Nandi Rose Plunkett Announces New Half Waif Album

Nandi Rose Plunkett is set to release a new album under solo moniker Half Waif later this year.

The musician has drawn from her life, her parents, and her extensive musical roots to search for a sense of place, exploring identity in the process.

Half Waif is the lens through which she views these activities, with new album 'Lavender' set to be released in the coming months.

The title is a reference to her grandmother's habit of boiling lavender on the stove to scent her house, and the full album is littered with personal references.

New song 'Keep It Out' is online now, with Celina Carney directing the boxing themed clip. Nandi / Half Wait explains...

"The two boxers stand off as if to fight but then dissolve into a series of movements that depict both a struggle and a communion. They push off each other in one moment and guide each other the next. Meanwhile, alone inside a clear box, the solitary character explores confined movement and confronts boundaries that are invisible yet impermeable."

"Throughout the video, the three 'Diamond Head' dancers act as a kind of Greek Chorus, mischievously threading between the two states of being, operating as the only connection between the isolated islands. Together, these entities explore the ways we attempt to escape from ourselves by hiding inside others - and what we hide from others by keeping it for ourselves."

Tune in now.

'Lavender' will be released on April 27th. Catch Half Waif on tour with Iron & Wine:

February

13 Birmingham Symphony Hall

14 Dublin The Helix

15 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

16 London Eventim Apollo

