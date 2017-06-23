Nakhane Performs 'Clairvoyant' On Later... With Jools Holland

South African artist Nakhane made his UK TV debut on Later... with Jools Holland last night (June 12th).

The songwriter's extraordinary album 'You Will Not Die' was released earlier this year, a profound record that merged soul music, religion, gender, sexuality, and a whole lot more.

A wonderful, exploratory experience, Nakhane played a handful of UK shows around the release.

Returning to these shores, the singer made his UK TV debut on Later... performing his 'You Will Not Die' standout 'Clairvoyant'.

A mesmerising performance, it's a fine place to start with this stellar, vivid artist.

