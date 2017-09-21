Nafets Forges His Own Path On 'Jones'

Nafets wants to stay grounded.

The son of Trinidadian parents who emigrated to Maryland when he was young, he has experienced first-hand the soaring highs and crushing lows of being a person of colour in the United States.

With her own personal feelings as conflicted as the country's social and political situation, he uses music to keep himself rooted.

"For me, rapping began as a way to unravel my depression, which I’ve lived with since I was young," he explains.

Working on a new EP, Nafets wants to take this hard-won ability and explore fresh ground. The rapper adds: "I wanted to get out of my comfort zone, and use the space to create something all to my own..."

With new cut 'Jones' he has certainly achieved that. The syrup-sweet production lures you in, with that elastic bassline wrapping itself around Nafets' unique rhymes.

Aided by FOGGIERAW and SlimJimJones, production comes from the one and only CPSL0CK, with the full package pushing each talent to the limit.

"It’s about not losing track of who you are and where you come from," insists Nafets. "Recognizing America’s siren song and steering clear, not letting it suck you in but instead letting your roots run deep and keep you grounded."

Tune in now.

