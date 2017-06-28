Nadine Khouri's 'Throw Your Love Down' Is Wonderfully Intense

Nadine Khouri's recent album 'The Salted Air' bowled over everyone who heard it.

Produced by John Parish, the material dwells on matters most personal, ranging from love to grief, passion to a lingering sense of loss.

Out now, album highlight 'Catapult' will be expanded for a standalone single release, featuring a new track and a version of Leonard Cohen's 'Bird On A Wire'.

Clash is able to premiere intense new flip-side 'Thrown Your Love Down', with the sparse arrangement allow Nadine to give her voice full rein.

It's a haunting mixture - that incredible vocal, fluttering strings, a droning organ, and just the faintest traces of piano building towards a slow-burn climax.

Tune in now.

Catch Nadine Kouri at the following shows:

June

30 London The Campfire Club

July

12 London The Lexington