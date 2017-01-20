Nabihah Iqbal's Response To Lazy Journalism Is Perfect

Nabihah Iqbal appeared on the BBC Asian Network yesterday (December 22nd) to give a perfectly weighted response to some lazy journey.

The producer used to operate under the name Throwing Shade, before deciding - for a number of carefully expressed reasons - to use her given name.

New album 'Weighing Of The Heart' melded her previous experimental tendencies to a clear love of synth pop, sounding like Pet Shop Boys sluiced through the lens of her regular, must-listen NTS shows.

XLR8R writer Anton Lang took issue with some aspects of the record, sparking a response from Nabihah herself:

Excellent foot in mouth situation courtesy of Anton Lang reviewing my album for @XLR8R. The reason why I've chosen to use my birth name is to breakdown racial prejudices such as this. Sorry if you think I shouldn't be able to make guitar music because I'm not white. pic.twitter.com/TS7Fve1VSj — Nabihah Iqbal (@nabihahiqbal) December 21, 2017

The move sparked lengthy discussion on social media, with Nabihah Iqbal and Anton Lang invited to discuss the issue on Nihal Arthanayake's BBC Asian Network show.

Alas, Anton dropped out, perhaps realising the error of his ways, with Nabihah left to put her case.

Far from a one-sided conversation, nothing with Nihal ever is, it makes for genuinely fascinating listening, and will hopefully steer some intriguing new listeners towards Nabihah's excellent new record.

If you want to hear yesterday's interview on @bbcasiannetwork, skip to 1hr 12 mins. @TherealNihal kept me on my toes with his grilling questions but I'm glad about that! It's good to be challenged: https://t.co/jclXeKVNwB — Nabihah Iqbal (@nabihahiqbal) December 23, 2017

'Weighing Of The Heart' is out now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.