Nabihah Iqbal's Response To Lazy Journalism Is Perfect

New album 'Weighing Of The Heart' is out now...
Robin Murray
News
23 · 12 · 2017
Nabihah Iqbal

Robin Murray / / 23 · 12 · 2017
0

Nabihah Iqbal appeared on the BBC Asian Network yesterday (December 22nd) to give a perfectly weighted response to some lazy journey.

The producer used to operate under the name Throwing Shade, before deciding - for a number of carefully expressed reasons - to use her given name.

New album 'Weighing Of The Heart' melded her previous experimental tendencies to a clear love of synth pop, sounding like Pet Shop Boys sluiced through the lens of her regular, must-listen NTS shows.

XLR8R writer Anton Lang took issue with some aspects of the record, sparking a response from Nabihah herself:

The move sparked lengthy discussion on social media, with Nabihah Iqbal and Anton Lang invited to discuss the issue on Nihal Arthanayake's BBC Asian Network show.

Alas, Anton dropped out, perhaps realising the error of his ways, with Nabihah left to put her case.

Far from a one-sided conversation, nothing with Nihal ever is, it makes for genuinely fascinating listening, and will hopefully steer some intriguing new listeners towards Nabihah's excellent new record.

'Weighing Of The Heart' is out now.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine

Nabihah Iqbal
-

Follow Clash: