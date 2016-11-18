NAALA's 'Splintered Window' Is A Mosaic Of Pop Sounds

NAALA's music is about bringing different forms together.

With roots in Ghana and a life in London, she's able to draw on a wealth of different influences, different types of creativity.

A series of live shows have ignited word of mouth hype around the singer, with NAALA now able to introduce debut single 'Splintered Window'.

It's a wonderful first offering. NAALA's soulful voice helped blend all those different textures together, with the production moving between sparse electronics and subtle West African influence.

Order the single HERE or check it out below.

NAALA will play a special single launch at London's Archspace venue on November 27th, with help from Alxndr London (live) and S.Jatto (DJ set).

