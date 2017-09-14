My Bloody Valentine Will "100%" Release New Album In 2018

My Bloody Valentine have revealed that they will "100%" release new material in 2018.

The seminal noise rock outfit are notoriously slow workers, with a 15 year gap between 'Loveless' and 2013's return 'm b v'.

Recently, though, they began to stir. Those analogue re-masters are finally being released, while news of Kevin Shields appearance at Iceland's Norður og Niður festival accidentally leaked plans for new material.

As it turns out, the follow up to 'm b v' might not be so far away. Kevin Shields spoke to Pitchfork and was asked if My Bloody Valentine would release another album, to which he replied:

“Oh, we one hundred percent will... One hundred percent.”

He continued: “Basically, the record started off as an EP, and I realized it has to be, like, a mini-album, because it’s going to be at least 40 minutes long. So it’s going to be an album, but I don’t really know how many tracks it’s going to be. It’ll probably be seven or eight, by the looks of it.”

The plans are augmented by new tour dates, set to be confirmed shortly. The guitarist explained: “We’re going to play live again, so that’s always a really good way to guarantee that we’ll get the record done.”

For tickets to the latest My Bloody Valentine shows click HERE.

