My Bloody Valentine Prepare Analog Vinyl Re-Issues

My Bloody Valentine have confirmed plans for new vinyl editions of seminal albums 'Isn't Anything' and 'Loveless'.

The move has been in the works for some time, with audiophile Kevin Shields taking charge of the project.

The analog vinyl re-issues are available to pre-order now, mastered from the original 1/2" and 1/4" tapes.

It could be a busy spell for the legendary shoegaze group - Kevin Shields recently intimated that new material from the band could arrive as early as next year.

