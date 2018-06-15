My Bloody Valentine Air New Song During Meltdown Set

My Bloody Valentine played a brand new song during their Meltdown set last night (June 23rd).

The seminal shoegaze group last released a full album in 2013, but leader Kevin Shields has been teasing the possibility of new material.

Invited to play Meltdown by The Cure's Robert Smith, My Bloody Valentine played London's Royal Festival Hall in front of a packed crowd.

Leaning on their vastly influential catalogue, the band also threw in a new song - catch footage of it below.

INSANE! @theofficialmbv A post shared by Jeremy Rainbird (@jezzarainbird) on Jun 23, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT

