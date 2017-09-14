Mutual Benefit Share Two Striking Performance Clips

Mutual Benefit have shared two striking performance clips.

The project is rooted in the imagination of songwriter Jordan Lee, with new album 'Thunder Follows The Light' arriving on September 21st.

Released in the UK on Transgressive, the record will be accompanied by a flurry of live dates, including a short Irish run and a full UK sprint.

Alongside this announcement Mutual Benefit have shared two pensive, absorbing performance videos, featuring stripped back renditions.

Jordan Lee explains...

“I wanted to make a stripped-down video that captured the essence of the band. Having a bunch of friends over for dinner and then recording music together seemed like a good way to achieve that. Everyone performing has an inspiring solo project well worth checking out so I was elated that they could all join me to make these songs come alive. Hopefully the warmth of the moment comes across and not just the heat of our sweltering apartment.”

Catch Mutual Benefit at the following shows:

October

22 Belfast Empire Music Hall

23 Cork Cyprus Avenue

24 Dublin Whelan's

26 Glasgow The Great Eastern

27 Newcastle The Cluny

28 Bristol The Exchange

30 London Oslo

31 Manchester Now Wave Venue

November

1 Birmingham Hare & Hounds

3 Aberfeldy Town Hall (Aberfeldy Festival)

4 Leeds Brudenell Social Club

