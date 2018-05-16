Mutual Benefit Announces 'Thunder Follows The Light'

Mutual Benefit is set to release new album 'Thunder Follows The Light' on September 21st.

New York based artist Jordan Lee is clearly in a production phase of his life, heading back into the studio to work on yet more lush alt Americana.

With a new album due on September 21st Mutual Benefit will play London's Lexington on May 24th this week.

A rare solo show, the gig comes with news of the incoming record, alongside not one but two brand new songs.

'Storm Cellar Heart' embraces "the messiness of living" while 'New History' features Johanne Swanson (of Yohuna). He explains...

“I think people in power benefit greatly from a general lack of historic memory in the US. I’ve been wondering if the first step to imagining a more just world is to study our history better, not just the linear revisionist one that is oft-repeated but all the unsung champions of equal rights as well as the acts of unthinkable cruelty that humans are also capable of.”

Check out both new songs below.

'Thunder Follows The Light' is set to be released on September 21st.

