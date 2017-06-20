Muse Share New Single 'Thought Contagion'

Muse have shared their new single 'Thought Contagion'.
The band have been teasing something new all week, and dropped past Annie Mac's Radio 1 show to make the announcement.
Typically over the top, 'Thought Contagion' was seemingly inspired by Richard Dawkins and memes, which is surely a first for any prog-punk-metal-pop-tech splurge.
Out now, 'Thought Contagion' is taken from ongoing sessions for their next album - it's under way, but not quite finished, they say.
The last Muse album came in 2015, with 'Drones' representing a return to the group's guitar tendencies.
Lance Drake shot the - ahem - remarkable visuals for 'Thought Contagion', and you can check it out below.
