Muse Share New Single 'Thought Contagion'

Muse have shared their new single 'Thought Contagion'.

The band have been teasing something new all week, and dropped past Annie Mac's Radio 1 show to make the announcement.

Typically over the top, 'Thought Contagion' was seemingly inspired by Richard Dawkins and memes, which is surely a first for any prog-punk-metal-pop-tech splurge.

Out now, 'Thought Contagion' is taken from ongoing sessions for their next album - it's under way, but not quite finished, they say.

The last Muse album came in 2015, with 'Drones' representing a return to the group's guitar tendencies.

Lance Drake shot the - ahem - remarkable visuals for 'Thought Contagion', and you can check it out below.

