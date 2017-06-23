Murkage Dave Channels Melancholy Soul On 'You Always Ring Me When I'm Busy'

Murkage Dave channels melancholy street soul on new song 'You Always Ring Me When I'm Busy'.

The Leytonstone born talent speaks straight from the heart, letting his feelings run true on everything he puts his name against.

This new song pits Murkage Dave against Parisian producer Hologram Lo, and there's a subtle melancholy running through this street soul concerto.

It's pared back and expressive, with his gritty realism set against lyrics that betray the depths of his murky imagination.

Get involved below.

