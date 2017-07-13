Murder Arrest Following Bestival Death

A man has been arrested with murder following the discovery of a young woman's body at the Bestival site.

25 year old Louella Michie was found dead on the early hours of Monday morning (September 11th) in a wooded area close to Lulworth Castle, the new site of the summer festival.

The woman is the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, with the family telling The Sun they had "lost an angel".

A 28 year old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder, and anyone with any information has been urged to contact the police.

In a statement on social media the Bestival team called the news "tragic" before saying:

"We continue to support the police in their ongoing investigation and our thoughts and prayers are with all the woman’s family and friends."

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Louelle Michie.

