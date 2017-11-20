Mura Masa Produces Jeshi's Exceptional 'Paranoid'

Rising rap talent Jeshi pairs up with Mura Masa on new cut 'Paranoid'.

The lyricist is tipped to breakout next year, with Jeshi currently planning new mixtape 'The World's Spinning Too Fast'.

Jeshi has been working on the tape for over 12 months, gathering beats from an astonishing array of collaborators.

Mura Masa guests on new cut 'Paranoid', supplying that sparse, ominous beat, so suggestive and yet so incisive.

Jeshi's flow is steady, the bars picking apart his mental state with unnerving accuracy. It's a bold move, and one that bodes well for the incoming tape.

Tune in now.

