MUMMY Drop New 'Mum's The Word' EP

MUMMY don't really write songs, so much as construct short, sharp implements for precision use.

Bludgeoning their audience over the head doesn't quite work - instead, this punk-fuelled outfit opt for something more refined, intense.

Recorded by Kevin Vanbergen (Biffy Clyro, Dinosaur Pile Up), new EP 'Mum's The Word' nails that live energy while adding an extra dimension to the band's music.

A huge step on from debut single 'Milk', the songwriting and production link to craft something wonderfully concise.

Addictive hooks and cement mixer riffs, MUMMY have an outrageous, un-containable sense of energy.

We've nabbed the video for lead single 'Electricity'... and if that's not enough we went and grabbed the full EP stream too.

Get involved below.

