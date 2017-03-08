Mt. Wolf's 'Bohemia' Is Simply Beautiful

Mt. Wolf have shared the striking new video for their song 'Bohemia'.

The band's instrumental work is much noted upon, with the three-piece able to conjure beautifully absorbing textures and hues.

New single 'Bohemia' finds Mt. Wolf re-visiting the track, adding renewed lustre and a depth of feeling to the song.

James Ayling directs the stunning visuals, a beautifully composed accompaniment to Mt. Wolf's music.

Producer Ferdinand Kuyper explains: “It was imperative that the production quality of the video matched the music and the creative concept to make this piece standout. 'Bohemia' is a hauntingly beautiful composition of music that stands out among the many forms of popular music that is available to listeners”.

“There is a purity of performance in ballet that expresses the sentiments of the music and conveys the nature of the composition perfectly. The years of practice, hard work and sheer determination to succeed is visible from the seemingly effortless performances from both our skilled dancers, without whom this production would have been entirely unrecognisable.”

Watch it now.

Catch Mt. Wolf at the following shows:

February

8 Aberdeen Spectra Festival

March

21 Birmingham Hare & Hounds Kings Heath

22 Oxford The Bullingdon

23 Manchester Low Four Studio

24 Glasgow The Glad Cafe

26 Leeds Headrow House

28 London Scala

