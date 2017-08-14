Mt. Desolation Return With New Track 'Distraction'

Mt. Desolation, the project headed by Keane’s Tim Rice-Oxley and Jesse Quin, have announced details of a new album.

Incoming full length ‘When The Night Calls’ comes eight years after their first, and it represents a shift in style from the duo.

The first cut from the record, ‘Distraction’, is a wodge of pop-rock propelled by solid drums and guitars and pianos competing for attention.

It’s as much about carpe diem as it is about, as you’d expect, distracting and being distracted. The rest of the new record promises to be a slightly darker affair, following its predecessor’s sprightly take on Americana.

They’ve also announced June tour dates, spanning Manchester, Nottingham, Bristol, Brighton and London.

Tim Rice-Oxley says: “Mt. Desolation is as much about hanging out with our friends and the joy of playing music in a room together, as it is about actually having a recording to listen back to.”

Listen to ‘Distraction’ below…

Catch Mt. Desolation at the following shows:

June

9 Manchester Deaf Institute

10 Nottingham Bodega

12 Bristol Louisiana

13 Brighton Komedia

14 London Borderline

Words: Wilf Skinner

