Mr Jukes Has Remixed Cosmo Sheldrake

Mr Jukes has stepped in to remix Cosmo Sheldrake's new song 'Wriggle'.

The two go back a long way, with Cosmo having spent formative hours with Mr Jukes - in a former life Jack Steadman of Bombay Bicycle Club.

The pair have always been in touch, so when Cosmo begin thinking about a potential remix partner he didn't have to look far.

An off piste funky ear-worm, 'Wriggle' has some lovely pop tendencies while retaining a slight air of mystery about it.

Mr Jukes ups the dancefloor tendencies, throwing in some squelching new sounds in the process. Cosmo says...

"Jack Steadman (aka Mr Jukes) is an old friend and musical compadre of mine. We spend hours during school lunch breaks jamming on the school marimba and would often then go home, drink holsten pils and make electro beats. He has been very helpful through the making of my new album, playing bass and drums on a couple of tunes, lending his ears countless times and assisting me through many a creative block.I am very glad he was up for making a remix of wriggle."

Tune in now.

Catch Cosmo Sheldrake at the following shows:

April

4 Brighton The Haunt

5 London Village Underground

6 Manchester The Soup Kitchen

7 Leeds Headrow House

May

22 Glasgow Hug & Pint

23 Cardiff The Globe

24 Sheffield Plug

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.