Mr Jukes Could Be The Year's Most Surprising Return

Bombay Bicycle Club's Jack Steadman is associated with a certain type of music.

Finding fame in the indie-folk mould, the songwriter - still a teenager when he first enjoyed success, mind - he since grown to absorb some startlingly fresh influences.

New cut 'Grant Green' is named in honour of the legendary jazz guitarist, and features a scorching vocal from the Screaming Eagle Of Soul himself Charles Bradley.

Out now, it's the moment when Jack Steadman re-emerges as Mr Jukes in the most spectacular fashion.

'Grant Green' was born in a Tokyo kissaten, with Jack explaining “they’re like a coffee shop or bar where the owner plays you his record collection and you sit there all afternoon, just listening. I was there with my notebook, secretly writing everything down”.

“It was all over in about an hour. Charles kinda exited the room with the chair spinning and I was left wondering what just happened! He’s a bundle of energy: he went at it full throttle and then I never saw him again. It was great!”

Tune in now.

Mr Jukes' debut album 'God First' will be released on July 14th. Tracklisting:

Typhoon

Angels / Your Love (ft. BJ The Chicago Kid)

Ruby

Somebody New (ft. Elli Ingram)

Grant Green (ft. Charles Bradley)

Leap of Faith (ft. De La Soul & Horace Andy)

From Golden Stars Comes Silver Dew (ft. Lalah Hathaway)

Magic

Tears (ft. Alexandria)

When Your Lights Go Out (ft. Lianne La Havas)