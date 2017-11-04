Mount Kimbie, King Krule Share New Track

Mount Kimbie and King Krule seem to be developing a close creative partnership.

The South London artist appeared on the Warp duo's recent album 'Love What Survives', and those sessions apparently bore bountiful fruit.

With Mount Kimbie announcing some North American shows the pair have shared a new song, and it once more features Archy Marshall.

'Turtle Neck Man' utilises bubbling drone synth noise, affording King Krule space to delve into shattered spoken word.

It's completely distinct, a very natural pairing that works as much more than a simple cast off.

Tune in below.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.