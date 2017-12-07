Mount Kimbie Announce New Album 'Love What Survives'

Mount Kimbie have announced new album 'Love What Survives'.

The production duo have been stirring for some time, dropping hints on social media and even steering a full NTS show.

Now, they're ready to act. New album 'Love What Survives' drops later this year, with Mount Kimbie explaining:

“We're both excited to announce that our new album, 'Love What Survives' will be released on the 8th of September on Warp Records. It's been a fascinating process that has changed us as a band and we're feeling great about how it's come together. Can't wait to share our third album with you”.

New track 'Blue Train Lines' is online now, a propulsive, Krautrock influenced jammer dominated by an emphatic vocal from King Krule.

Tune in now.

'Love What Survives' will be released on September 8th. Tracklisting:

1. Four Years and One Day

2. Blue Train Lines (feat. King Krule)

3. Audition

4. Marilyn (feat. Micachu)

5. SP12 Beat

6. You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure) (feat. Andrea Balency)

7. Poison

8. We Go Home Together (feat. James Blake)

9. Delta

10. T.A.M.E.D

11. How We Got By (feat. James Blake)

