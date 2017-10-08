Moses Sumney's 'Quarrel' Is A Virtuosos Performance

Moses Sumney has shared his incredible, virtuoso new track 'Quarrel' - tune in now.

The songwriter will release new album 'Aromanticism' shortly, a record that contains a number of storied guests.

New track 'Quarrel' is online now, and it's an incredible, interweaving, soaring, inspiration of a song, a multi-faceted jewel held together by that wonderful voice.

Production comes from Cam Obi and Joshua Willing Halpern, while the track is augmented by performances from Paris Strother (KING) on synths and piano, Thundercat on bass, and Jamire Williams on drums.

Tune in now.

Catch Moses Sumney at the following shows:

October

30 Brighton Komedia

31 London Islington Town Hall