Morrissey Slates HMV Following Vinyl Release

Morrissey has slated HMV following a recent Smiths re-issue.

The consumer chain are hosting a number of special vinyl editions, including a special re-issue of 'The Queen Is Dead'.

Due to overwhelming demand, HMV have placed 'One Per Customer' stickers on The Smiths re-issue, earning Morrissey's wrath in the process.

"An attempt to freeze sales is, of course, an overwhelming insult to the Smiths ... as if artistic freedom must struggle in our current culture of banality ... as if only counterfeit emotions ​may ​apply."

"The Queen is Dead is also the only song currently in the UK top ten that has not been played on radio, and yet still sits at #4 on today's sales chart. Over thirty years since their death, and the Smiths are still thought too radical for the slow reader! It is evident, to me at least, that music audiences must only feel and think the very same thing at all times."

Morrissey ends by inviting fans to don various disguises to beat HMV's trap. "If you are in possession of seven variable wigs, a box containing false noses, multiple-sized plastic clip-on ears, a nurse outfit, a set of stilts, a Superman cape, and a variety of oddly shaped spectacles, then we urge you to use them now and buy as many copies ​of The Queen is Dead ​a​t HMV as​ you ​desire.​"

The biggest irony of all? When Morrissey kicked off his solo career has specifically asked for the rejuvenation of the His Master's Voice imprint.