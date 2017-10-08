Morrissey Shares New Song 'I Wish You Lonely'

Morrissey has shared new song 'I Wish You Lonely' - tune in now.

The singer will release new album 'Low In High School' on November 17th, and it seems to feature an explicitly political edge.

New song 'I Wish You Lonely' is online now, featuring a dissonant synth crunch and a vocal full of lyrical rage.

Morrissey sings: "Monarchy! Oligarch! Head of State! Potentate!"

Tune in now.

For the album launch Morrissey will open a pop up shop in Camden Market, with fans able to buy test pressings of 'Low In High School' alongside the Language Edition coloured LPs and the 7” limited edition boxset.

'Low In High School' will be released on November 17th.

For tickets to the latest Morrissey shows click HERE.

