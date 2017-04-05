Morrissey Has Commented On The Manchester Attacks

Morrissey has penned some thoughts on the horrific events in Manchester on May 22nd.

A suicide bomber detonated an improvised device at the end of an Ariana Grande show at Manchester Arena, killing 22 people and injuring many more.

Morrissey was actually in his home city during the attacks, and has issued a statement via his official Facebook page.

Saying "the anger is monumental" Morrissey severely rebukes politicians, but has also earned criticism of his own for certain inflammatory comments.

Here it is in full.

Celebrating my birthday in Manchester as news of the Manchester Arena bomb broke. The anger is monumental. For what reason will this ever stop?

Theresa May says such attacks "will not break us", but her own life is lived in a bullet-proof bubble, and she evidently does not need to identify any young people today in Manchester morgues. Also, "will not break us" means that the tragedy will not break her, or her policies on immigration. The young people of Manchester are already broken - thanks all the same, Theresa. Sadiq Khan says "London is united with Manchester", but he does not condemn Islamic State - who have claimed responsibility for the bomb. The Queen receives absurd praise for her 'strong words' against the attack, yet she does not cancel today's garden party at Buckingham Palace - for which no criticism is allowed in the Britain of free press. Manchester mayor Andy Burnham says the attack is the work of an "extremist". An extreme what? An extreme rabbit?

In modern Britain everyone seems petrified to officially say what we all say in private. Politicians tell us they are unafraid, but they are never the victims. How easy to be unafraid when one is protected from the line of fire. The people have no such protections. Morrissey 23 May 2017.

How best to respond? Alex Kapranos perhaps says it best:

Wouldn't it be wonderful if our icons could remain young, beautiful, gifted and free from racist overtones? — alex kapranos (@alkapranos) May 23, 2017