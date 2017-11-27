Morrissey Dances In His New Video

Morrissey has shared the breezy video for 'Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up On The Stage'.

It's been a mixed month for Morrissey: new album 'Low In High School' is out now, but it's suffering from decidedly mixed reviews.

Recently refusing to do any more print interviews, Morrissey manages to lighten the tone in his new video.

'Jacky's Only Happy When She's Up On The Stage' is currently a fan favourite, and the singer gets his groove on in the new clip.

Morrissey gleefully dances throughout, his suit jacket masking a bare chest. Tune in now.

'Low In High School' is out now.

