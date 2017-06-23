Morrissey Condemns "Shocking Treatment" Of Tommy Robinson

Words that no doubt send a chill up the spine of most Morrissey fans: he's given a new interview.

The indie doyen has been responsible for more than a few outrageous quotes in his time, but over the past decade he seems to be punching down, instead of up.

The singer's ongoing flirtation with the far right reached new levels when he backed the UKIP splinter party For Britain, with Morrissey now condemning the "shocking treatment" of one-time EDL leader Tommy Robinson.

The far right figure was jailed for contempt of court, with the sentence becoming a cause celebre for hard right forces on both sides of the Atlantic.

Speaking to blogger Fiona Dodwell , Morrissey first reiterates his For Britain support:

I find the Tory-Labour-Tory-Labour constant switching to be pointless. For Britain has received no media support and have even been dismissed with the usual childish 'racist' accusation. I don't think the word 'racist' has any meaning any more, other than to say "you don't agree with me, so you're a racist." People can be utterly, utterly stupid.

He continues:

Anne Marie Waters seeks open discussion about all aspects of modern Britain, whereas other parties will not allow diverse opinion. She is like a humane version of Thatcher ... if such a concept could be. She is absolute leadership, she doesn't read from a script, she believes in British heritage, freedom of speech, and she wants everyone in the UK to live under the same law. I find this compelling, now, because it's very obvious that Labour or the Tories do not believe in free speech... I mean, look at the shocking treatment of Tommy Robinson...

Later in the piece Morrissey is asked about his religious and spiritual beliefs, prompting the response:

I don't understand why God doesn't look down on this mess and intervene. He can't be THAT busy?

Well, someone needs to intervene in this particular mess, certainly. Find the full interview HERE.

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.