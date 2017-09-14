Moon Duo Have Covered Alan Vega's 'Jukebox Babe'

Moon Duo have shared their cover of Alan Vega's 'Jukebox Babe'.

The psychedelic outfit are set to return to these shores in just a few weeks, and are currently preparing to release a new covers-only 12 inch.

Transforming The Stooges' paean to boredom 'No Fun', Moon Duo also opted to re-work an early synth-punk cut.

Suicide's 'Jukebox Babe' is re-cast in their own image, a spectacular piece of drone-led minimalist psych with guest production from Sonic Boom.

Moon Duo explain: "We worked up a version of ‘Jukebox Babe’ because our sound engineer Larry got it stuck in his head and was singing it all the time. We figured, we may as well play it if we’re going to hear it all the time."

Catch Moon Duo at the following shows:

January

26 Dublin Button Factory

27 Belfast Black Box

28 Cork Crane Lane

30 Birmingham Hare and Hounds

31 Edinburgh La Belle Angele

February

1 Manchester White Hotel

2 Liverpool District

3 Leeds Brudenell

4 London XOYO

