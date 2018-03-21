Montreal Rap Crew Ragers Strike Back With 'Fools'

Montreal is a city of many languages.

With French heritage and a strong Anglo influence, this harbour city has accepted immigrants from every single continent.

It means that words - and how they're spoken - are of particular importance to the city's residents, and it's bustling creative community.

Rap crew Ragers were formed in 2013 and have become key parts of the Montreal underground, a group stamping out their own identity.

New single 'Fools' sits "at the cross section of wild pop culture" and it's a blazing, electronic-fuelled return.

The group comment: "Our new single, 'Fools', is all dressed up in the garments of the digital age – serving as a snapshot of pop music’s current landscape. Narcissism, sex addiction, and superficial interaction is on full display through the lens of modern technology and in our 'Fools' single taken from the forthcoming EP 'Raw Footage'. We live at the cross section of wild pop culture where electronics, hip-hop and art without boundaries define us."

Out shortly, you can check it out on Clash now - tune in below.

