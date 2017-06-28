Mondo Cozmo Announces Debut Album 'Plastic Soul'

Mondo Cozmo has outlined plans for his debut album 'Plastic Soul'.

The American newcomer touched down in London recently, played a packed out sweat-a-thon at the Lexington.

Profiling his debut album, the material matched the gospel drones of Spiritualized to the streetwise hustle of '66 era Bob Dylan.

Debut album 'Plastic Soul' arrives on August 4th, and it follows 10 - count 'em! - rapturously received sets at SXSW.

Check out the moving video for 'Hold On To Me' below.

Tracklisting:

1.Plastic Soul

2.Hold On To Me

3.Higher

4.Come With Me

5. Shine

6. Thunder

7. Automatic

8. 11 Acre

9. Angel

10. Chemical Dream