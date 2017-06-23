MONA's 'Kiss Like A Woman' Is A Love Positive Delight

MONA have shared the charming video for new single 'Kiss Like A Woman'.

The band are currently organising two coastal events in their native United States, with the fizzing alt-pop of 'Kiss Like A Woman' catching attention.

Johnathan Crocker steers the visuals, and there's a cinematic twist to the way those three narrative arcs intertwine.

The love-positive clip stars Langley Fox and Madison Paige, and it's an inspired, if sometimes moving, watch.

Singer Nick Brown says...

“It is very important to us to let the people in our lives know simply that no matter what walk of life you take that you are loved and accepted and have our support. We wanted to address a playful and joyful approach to these topics. Not taking them lightly but just to remind us all that there is joy in being yourself. Embrace it!”

Watch 'Kiss Like A Woman' below.

