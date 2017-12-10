Molly Kate Kestner Flips 'Footprints' In This Beautiful Video

Molly Kate Kestner writes from her own life.

It's the only way she knows how; each song becomes an autobiographical gem, linked utterly to her own thoughts and feelings.

New single 'Footprints' underlines this. Prompted by her younger brother, it's an example of the intense bond that exists between the songwriter and her family.

“Whether we realize it or not, every one of us has someone in our lives who is watching - watching us make mistakes, make decisions, and take risks. They will learn from our lives, and hopefully be inspired by it,” Molly says about the song.

“This song is for my little brother. My hope for him is that he follows my footprints where I've been brave, and also that he paves his own path that goes places I've never been.”

Out now, it's a beautiful return with Clash able to share a very special live clip before anyone else.

Shot in Austin High School, it features Molly performing completely solo - a sparse, tender rendition, it gets close to the heart of the song.

Tune in now.

Join us on Vero , as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.