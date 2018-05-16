Modeselektor Hit Hard On New Track 'Kalif Storch'

Go hard or go home seems to be the tactic underpinning Modeselektor's career.

The German pair's bass-heavy techno-led sound is one of the most muscular, downright physical experiences around, a spine-melting, chest-crushing thrill that never grows old.

Recently touring their siriusmodeselektor collaboration, this hardcore techno sidestep seems to have seeped into their own output.

New track 'Kalif Storch' is online now, a piercing, thrusting, four to the floor melter that finds Modeselektor in full-on attack mode.

Part of the 'Modeselektion Vol. 04' compilation it's a brutal return, informed by techno's more concrete tendencies.

Tune in now.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://modeselektor.bandcamp.com/album/modeselektion-vol-04-2" href="http://modeselektor.bandcamp.com/album/modeselektion-vol-04-2">Modeselektion Vol. 04 by Modeselektor</a>

