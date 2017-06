Model Aeroplanes have shared saucy new cut 'Lover' - check it out now.

The Dundee band have long been favourites here at Clash, with their lilting, tropical melodies neatly offset by their Caledonian bite.

New cut 'Lover' is a tale of hedonism and regret, all pieced together with a gleeful sense of mischief.

Tune in now.

Catch Model Aeroplanes supporting Hunter and The Bear at the following dates:

June

20 Manchester The Deaf Institute

21 Leeds Lending Room