Mobb Deep's Havoc Discusses Prodigy's Death

Mobb Deep rapper Havoc has spoken about the death of his band mate Prodigy.

The two became one of the defining voices of golden era hip-hop, channeling a hardcore vision of street-level New York.

Able to take things a little deeper, the continuing importance of Mobb Deep's work was underlined by the global response to Prodigy's death earlier in the week.

Mobb Deep rapper Havoc spoke to TMZ about the news, saying: “I met him when I was 15. I’m 43 right now… I still can’t believe it”.

Havoc initially dismissed the news as a rumour, before realising it was true - he still can't bring himself to listen to any of the duo's music.

“I’m still fucked up. I can’t listen...”