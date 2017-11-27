Moaning Introduce Themselves With Taut New Track 'Don't Go'

Sub Pop signings Moaning have shared new track 'Don't Go' - tune in now.
The band recently hooked up with the Seattle imprint, who will release their debut album next year.
Self-titled, 'Moaning' drops on March 2nd following sessions with Alex Newport in Los Angeles.
Lead cut 'Don't Go' is online now, and it's a taut introduction, a snappy, cut-throat piece of punked out indie rock that makes its point in two minutes 56 seconds.
Tune in now.
'Moaning' will be released on March 2nd.
