Moaning Introduce Themselves With Taut New Track 'Don't Go'

Sub Pop signings Moaning have shared new track 'Don't Go' - tune in now.

The band recently hooked up with the Seattle imprint, who will release their debut album next year.

Self-titled, 'Moaning' drops on March 2nd following sessions with Alex Newport in Los Angeles.

Lead cut 'Don't Go' is online now, and it's a taut introduction, a snappy, cut-throat piece of punked out indie rock that makes its point in two minutes 56 seconds.

Tune in now.

'Moaning' will be released on March 2nd.

