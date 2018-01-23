Mist's New Single Is A 'Game Changer'

Mist has shared explosive new single 'Game Changer' - tune in now.

The Birmingham rapper is poised to break through in a big way this year, with everything he touches seeming to turn to gold.

New EP 'Diamond In The Dirt' is incoming, with Mist sharing lead single 'Game Changer'.

The title is on the money - this is a supreme return from the rapper, with Mist shooting an ambitious video for the deft cut.

Set in Africa, it opens with Mist inspecting a river and closes with him high up in the sky, floating in a hot air balloon.

Tune in now.

