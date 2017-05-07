Miriam Bryant's 'Black Car' Is Poised With Optimism

Miriam Bryant hails from Sweden, a country where pop competition is utterly fierce.

Yet by using her own voice, her own style, Miriam stands out from the crowd, a talent who wants to face the world on her own terms.

Breakout single 'Black Car' became a smash in her home country, setting fizzing pop melodies against that nuanced, engrossing lyric.

Highly intelligent and completely infectious, it went Top 10 and eventually scooped Song Of The Year at the nation’s prestigious P3 Guld award ceremony.

Now set to gain a full international release 'Black Car' has gained a brand spanking new video, and it's the perfect introduction to this potent, outspoken Scandinavian talent.

Miriam explains: "'Black Car' represents the place we met – the club we always go back to and where we had our first kiss. It’s the moment when you look at me like nobody has ever looked at me before, and the moment you know you’re in love. But it’s also the arguments, the passion, the tears. It’s when you’ve given up but you don’t want to leave. It’s the realisation that nothing is forever."

A real pop thrill, 'Black Car' has truly gotten under our skin. Tune in now.

