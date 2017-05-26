Mira Aasma's 'Snow White Wedding' Is Stunning

Mira Aasma casts a darkly enticing spell.

The Scandi-pop newcomer has an intense approach, something that takes her music to fresh heights.

Debut single 'Ghost' cast the Gothenburg newcomer as something rather special, and she's taken time to ensure that each release meets her exacting standards.

New single 'Snow White Wedding' is out now, and it's a bold return, one imbued with a rich sense of drama.

A true pop dystopia, the bittersweet lyricism is matched to production that comes draped in ice.

Tune in now.